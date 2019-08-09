Scott City superintendent focuses on life after high school

The new Scott City school superintendent says he wants to be sure every student in the district is prepared for “life after high school,” regardless of whether they go to college or straight to work. Michael Umfleet told the chamber members that early in his teaching career he was excited about preparing kids for college, but over the years he realized that not all students are suited for college. Jobs for America’s Graduates is a voluntary, in-school program that counts as a high school elective. It focuses on a set of core competencies that prepare students to succeed in the workforce. Umfleet also encourages students to get involved with the community. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.