Three Additional Federal Indictments Secured Through Safer Streets Initiative

Yesterday, the Special Assistant United States Attorneys (SAUSAs) secured three more federal indictments through the Safer Streets Initiative. This brings the total of unsealed indictments to seven since the initiative started. In the past month, Brandon Phillips, Kenneth Bender, and Joshua Bostic were all indicted for separate incidents involving possession of drugs, drug trafficking, and unlawful possession of firearms. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says combating violent crime is a top priority for his office and the Safer Streets Initiative is making progress towards that goal.