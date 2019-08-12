Annual ‘Tay Day’ honors victims of unsolved homicides in Cape Girardeau

Saturday’s “Tay Day” vigil held in memory of Cape Girardeau homicide victims Detavian L. Richardson and Zatrun R. Twiggs at Capaha Park served as an unsettling reminder of the prevalence of gun violence. The event also recognized the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Richardson and Twiggs were shot to death August 3, 2014, on South Middle Street in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau organization Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) say both cases remain unsolved. SNAP Director Felice Patton says she sees the unsolved homicides within Cape Girardeau as “very distressful.” There were seven unsolved homicides recognized at this event. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.