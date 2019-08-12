What’s next for city hall? Project moves to next phase following vote

Cape Girardeau city officials plan to use a design-build method to transform the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new city hall by 2021.Deputy city manager Molly Mehner says city staff intend to seek proposals for design-build services for the $12 million city hall project within the next few months with a goal of moving into the facility by summer or fall 2021. The project involves renovating the historic Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex, and adding an addition to connect the two buildings for use as city hall. The new city hall will include an elevator, something the existing city hall doesn’t have. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.