Attorney General Schmitt Announces Conviction of St. Charles Construction Scammer

A St. Charles contractor who scammed residents out of thousands was sentenced to six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections and five years of supervised probation. Matthew Chapman pled guilty to four counts of unlawful merchandising practices. He will have to repay over $33,000 in restitution, complete 40 community service hours, and write apology letters. In 2017, Chapman was contracted with four couples to deliver kitchen cabinets, but performed no work and disappeared with the money.