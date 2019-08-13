Endangered Missing Person Advisory Saline County

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help locating 64 year old Wendell A. Williams. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. Wendell has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen at Durham Road on the morning of August 10th. Wendell was driving a Black 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Illinois License plate, V126701. Williams was believed to be in Gallatin County on August 11th. Law enforcement has reason to believe that he is in danger. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Wendell Williams, you should contact the Saline County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (618) 252-8661, or contact 911.