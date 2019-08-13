MoDOT Extends Weight Allowance for Truckloads of Aggregate Used in Flood Relief and Levee Repair

MoDOT is extending the allowance for heavier-than-normal truckloads of rock, sand and gravel to travel on Missouri highways in flood relief and for levee and other public infrastructure flood repair. The waiver allows private and for-hire motor carriers to haul up to 10% more than their licensed weight on Missouri highways. The waiver remains in effect through Sept. 21. While the waiver is in effect, participating motor carriers are limited to:

A loaded, gross weight no greater than 10% above the gross licensed weight of the commercial motor vehicle

Transportation of rock, sand and gravel only within the state of Missouri

Drivers must obey posted bridge weight limits

When crossing a bridge, the driver must restrict the vehicle speed to no more than 30 mph

Travel under this allowance is only allowed on non-interstate highways. Those taking advantage of the weight allowance cannot operate on any portion of the interstate highway system.

Check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org or download the free app at Google Play or the Apple Store for up-to-date road closure information.