Number of Hospitalizations Potentially Tied to Vaping Increases

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) received reports of six young people experiencing severe breathing problems after vaping, and is investigating five more individuals. These individuals experienced respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath, and fatigue. Some also experienced vomiting and diarrhea. Symptoms worsened over a period of days or weeks before admission to the hospital. They are investigating the names and types of vaping products, as well as where they were obtained. Without this information, they are unable to conclusively determine which chemicals the individuals may have been exposed to. More information about e-cigarettes, vapes, and JUULs can be found on the IDPH website at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/prevention-wellness/tobacco/e-cigarettes-and-vapes.