Planning continues for Main Street project

Design work began several months ago for a project to improve a section of Main Street in Cape Girardeau’s Red Star neighborhood. The project involves reconstruction of Main Street, as well as adding curbs, gutters, sidewalks, and streetlights from Roberts Street to East Cape Rock Drive. The project is estimated to cost more than $1 million. It will most likely be next year when construction starts because designs need to be finalized and the city has to purchase right of way for the project. Major improvements also are coming to a section of Cape Girardeau’s West End Boulevard, which will be similar to the improvements for Main Street. The estimated $2.5 million project involves street reconstruction on West End Boulevard from Rose to Bertling streets. City officials have said they hope to award a construction contract by October. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.