13 MO counties at risk of outbreaks of H.I.V. and Hepatitis C from opioid crisis

Thirteen Missouri counties are included in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list of 220 U.S. counties at risk of outbreaks of H.I.V. and Hepatitis C because of the opioid crisis. Iron County Sheriff Roger Medley says his county is on the list. He says the addictive prescription drug epidemic is not letting up.

The CDC also lists Bates, Cedar, Hickory, Ozark, Wright, Ripley, Crawford, Madison, St. Francois, Reynolds, Washington and Wayne counties. Neighboring Kentucky has 54 counties on the CDC list. Tennessee is not far behind with 42 counties.