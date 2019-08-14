The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in Illinois for 2019. A Chicago resident in his 70s became ill in late July. Last year, the IDPH said there was 176 reported cases, including 17 deaths. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks. Four out of five people infected with West Nile virus will not show any symptoms. In rare cases, severe illness including meningitis, or even death, can occur.