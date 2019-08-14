There was a K9 assisted drug arrest last Thursday. Cape Girardeau Police K9 Officer Brotz conducted a traffic stop on south Sprigg Street for a dangerous traffic violation. Officers noticed drug activity during the traffic stop. Cape Girardeau K9 Jango did a free air sniff around the outside of the car and alerted the officer of narcotics in the car. Officer Brotz searched and found a pistol, meth, and heroin. 39-year-old Sara Rucker was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. 22-year-old Felix Jones was charged with two counts of delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon as a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon while in possession of meth. They both have a $20,000 cash only bond.

Jango with his discovery.

Sara Rucker