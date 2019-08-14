Wednesday, August 14th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to police who arrested her on a domestic battery charge, a 24-year-old Florida Woman struck her husband in the head with a thrown Amazon Fire TV Cube during an argument.

As alleged in a probable cause affidavit, Ashley Mullineaux and her husband began arguing Sunday due to “Ashley not going to church with him.” When 34-year-old Matthew Mullineaux returned post-services to the couple’s Bradenton home, the pair resumed arguing over “Ashley hiding his ‘weed.’”

Cops say that the dispute turned physical when Ashley began throwing items at her husband. While some of the domestic projectiles “just broke or spilled throughout the apartment,” two objects hit their mark.

An “Alexa cube” and a metal drinking cup both struck Matthew “on his face/head,” leaving him with a cut on his chin and a “large knot” on his head. Ashley was arrested on a misdemeanor battery rap and booked into the county jail.

