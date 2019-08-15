Doniphan sex offender sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography

A Doniphan man was sentenced to serve 12 years in federal prison yesterday on child pornography charges. 44-year-old Dallas Wuesthoff was already required to register as a sex offender for a 1997 conviction of second-degree statutory sodomy. Law enforcement had a search warrant for Wuesthoff’s home in Doniphan last November and seized various computers. After examination, they found child pornography on the computers. Wuesthoff will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life after his 12 year sentence.