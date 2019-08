For the 67th year, ham and eggs will bring together hundreds of Missouri politicians and thousands of constituents for today’s Governor’s Ham Breakfast. State Fair Marketing Director Kari Mergen says all 1,000 meal tickets have been sold for the event at the State Fair in west-central Missouri’s Sedalia.

About 2,000 eggs, 5,000 ounces of ham and 200 pounds of hash browns will be served up at the event.