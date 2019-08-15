Missouri Attorney General’s Office Obtains Over $13 Million in Settlements, Judgments in First Seven Months of 2019

In his first seven months in office, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and the Consumer Protection Section of his office secured over $13 million in judgments and settlements for the state of Missouri and you. The amount in the first seven months of 2019 has surpassed the total amount obtained in 2018. Schmitt’s office has also secured more than $7 million in restitution for you through its consumer advocate mediation efforts since January of 2019.