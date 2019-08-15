Starting over: Condemnation leaves mobile home owner struggling after the flood

About two dozen flood-damaged mobile homes and several A-frame houses in East Cape Girardeau have been condemned, forcing residents to find new places to live. They were forced to evacuate in May as Mississippi River seep water flooded that part of the village. East Cape Girardeau board members voted to condemn the mobile homes, the adjacent A-frame, the Sugar Shack restaurant, and the East Cape Campground. Residents learned of the plan to condemn the flood-damaged property shortly before the board meeting. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.