Three Rivers in Sikeston growing industrial hemp to help local farmers

Three Rivers College in Sikeston is taking part in an educational initiative growing industrial hemp. This is an effort to help local farmer who plan on growing hemp in the spring. Industrial hemp is a type of cannabis that doesn’t have high levels of THC. It is a producer of CBD oil and is found in many products, from makeup to construction materials. The College is studying two varieties of industrial hemp and using different methods of planting, growing, and harvesting to see which methods work best. The crop will be harvested later this year.