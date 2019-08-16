Ashcroft defends handling of abortion ban referendum request
Abortion rights supporters say Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft delayed an attempt to block an eight-week abortion ban from taking effect. Ashcroft approved a referendum effort yesterday to gather signatures for a public vote, giving collectors two weeks before most of the regulations become law. Yesterday at the State Fair, Ashcroft defended his office’s work on the request.
The legislation allows abortions for medical emergencies but not for rape or incest.