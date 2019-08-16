Cape PD needs your help looking for fugitive

Cape Girardeau Police need your help looking for a registered sex offender. Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs of is currently wanted on an active warrant for molestation of a minor and resisting arrest for a felony. Twiggs is a fled from Officers in his vehicle and then fled on foot when they recently attempted to apprehend him. They ask that if you have information on Twiggs, contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department as soon as possible. It is their intention to get him off of our streets safely so that he does not have the opportunity to harm anyone else or commit further crimes. You can contact us at 573-335-6621.