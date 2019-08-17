Trading Post – August 17
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
————-
Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200
Drum equipment
Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543
————-
Used brick – 15 cents
Kitchen cabinets
Rough cut lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611
————-
3 bedroom mobile home – County Road 427 near Blodget – $15,000 – ph #: 318-4000
————-
2 rear-tine tillers
Buying: 6-volt horn – ph #: 837-9005
————-
‘06 Chevy Impala – for parts
‘01 Chevy Malibu
Honda Rebel – ph #: 421-5385
————-
Salt water aquarium – w/stand – ph #: 573-270-6479
————-
3 bedroom house – 2729 Chrysler – $65,000 – ph #: 573-450-8190
————-
Breaking plow – $200
5×8 trailer w/advertising sign & lettering – $125 – ph #: 576-0030
————-
Buying: flatbed w/hoist – ph #: 225-2493
————-
Smith & wesson 9mm pistol – $275 – ph #: 987-7755
————-
John Deere riding mower – $350
Troy Bilt push mower – $75 – ph #: 334-1757