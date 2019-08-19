Dorena-Hickman Ferry to close for Coast Guard inspection starting today

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry plans to close for an extended U.S. Coast Guard inspection starting today. The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is expected to be closed for about a week to allow the boat and barge to be placed in dry-dock for an extensive 5-year safety inspection. Captain Jeremy Newsom says the extended inspection comes at a time the ferry would likely have been forced to close anyway. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge arrived this weekend and plans to start working in Hickman Harbor early this week. Placement of equipment required for the dredge to operate normally blocks the harbor entrance and forces the ferry to halt service. Newsom says the ferry will provide timely notice when normal service is able to resume.