After being off the air for 8 weeks SEMO ESPN 1220-KGIR is back on the air at full power. SEMO ESPN went off the air on June 17th due to rising flood waters in East Cape at the KGIR transmitter site. Levels reached nearly 5 feet at the site and the station was off the air until Friday afternoon. As of 12:20 PM on Friday KGIR was at full power. SEMO ESPN 1220 is part of the River Radio family of stations.