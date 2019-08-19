Redhawks football is back in action – which means it’s time to tailgate!

Join us at the Kohlfeld Distributing River Radio Tailgate Party – presented by JSE Surplus – on August 29th before the Redhawks take on the Salukis! Gates open at 4:30 pm and the game starts at 6:30.



Pick up your free tickets at Little Caesar’s Pizza in Cape or Jackson and Supercuts in Cape. Tickets available starting August 22nd while they last.



Kicking off another year of tailgating with Kohlfeld Distributing and River Radio!





