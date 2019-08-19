New Assignment for Brother David

The Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau says goodbye to Brother David Anthony Migliorino, OSF, as he accepts another assignment from his religious order. Provincial Superior Brother Gabriel O’Brien, OSF, of the Franciscan Brothers of Brooklyn, NY, has appointed Brother David Principal of St. Anthony High School in South Huntington, NY, effective immediately. After 20 years in service as Principal to Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, Brother David’s last day as a Bulldog was Sunday. Bishop Edward Rice has been apprised of the appointment and a search for a new Principal for Notre Dame Regional High School will begin immediately.