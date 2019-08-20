Cape Girardeau Man Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud and Gun Charges

A Cape Girardeau man pled guilty in one case to four counts of wire fraud, and in another case to receiving a firearm while under indictment. 40-year-old Richard Rouggly admitted that from about January through September 2016, he devised a scheme to defraud his employer, Stone Mountain Carpet Outlet (SMCO) in Cape Girardeau by directing payment for products sold and delivered by SMCO to a PayPal account owned by Rouggly, in order to fraudulently obtain funds from customers. The total loss was $285,133.70, and he has to pay restitution to both SMCO and PayPal. After his indictment, he responded to a Craigslist advertisement posted by undercover cops soliciting a trade of controlled substances or money for sex. After they detained him, they found a pistol in Rouggly’s vehicle that he recently acquired.