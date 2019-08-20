Tuesday, August 20th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Police charge that a New Jersey woman set fire to a man’s home after accepting a booty call invitation only to discover when she arrived that he had fallen asleep. According to cops, 29-year-old Taija Russell torched the victim’s home around 4:00 a.m. on August 4th.

Investigators say that when Russell arrived at the residence, the snoozing man did not hear her at the front door. He also did not respond to series of text messages sent by Russell.

Unable to contact the man, Russell went to a nearby gas station, where she purchased lighter fluid, matches, and a cigarette lighter. She then returned to the property and allegedly set a fire outside the door.

Cops reported that the victim, who escaped the flames through a window, was transported to a local hospital “suffering from burns and smoke inhalation,” Russell was arrested this week on several felony charges, including attempted homicide, aggravated arson, and aggravated assault.

