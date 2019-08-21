Independent truck carriers ask for state law regulating autonomous trucks
Independent truckers in Missouri are asking for help from the state legislature in stopping, or at least slowing down, the potential use of autonomous trucks in the state. Missouri truck drivers met at the state Capitol with Representative Mike Moon of Ash Grove to draft a bill to regulate self-driving trucks.
Truckers are asking that an experienced driver at least should be the cab of a tech-controlled truck in case something goes wrong.