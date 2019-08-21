United Way to help Perryville organization jump-start warming shelter project

For individuals progressing through addiction recovery, the next step to restoration might come from New Life Mission Inn’s extensive list of counseling and encouragement services. With funding from United Way of Southeast Missouri, a warming shelter will soon be added to the center’s outreach in Perryville. New Life Mission Inn is “the step after inpatient,” once an individual has begun to rehabilitate his or her life. But if someone is still actively using an addictive substance, inpatient care will be encouraged. The center assists clients who are invested in changing their life. It also provides a community garden that offers an opportunity to interact. The shelter, set to open this fall, will be open nights during the coldest months of winter. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.