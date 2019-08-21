Walkaway Offender Apprehended

A Tipton Correctional Center inmate who walked away from his work site at the Missouri State Fair after completing his work-release job late Sunday night has been apprehended. 34-year-old Shannon Dewayne Watts was found unconscious with apparent head injuries near Highway B between Sedalia and Green Ridge late Monday night by Pettis County Dispatch. He was taken to a hospital where he is currently being treated. Watts had been missing since early Monday morning. Watts is serving a sentence for second-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree burglary, three counts of forgery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm, and leaving the scene of an accident in Greene County, as well as two counts of resisting arrest in Tane County.