Body of woman found in submerged car UPDATE

Authorities say a woman whose body was found in a submerged car in southeast Missouri had been reported missing more than four months ago. The Stoddard County coroner has identified the woman as 39-year-old Crystal Marie Brown-Hart, of Dexter. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said that a fisherman came across a submerged vehicle while boating Monday night on the St. Francis River. The fisherman took a picture of the license plate and reported it to police. A dive team recovered the vehicle Tuesday near the town of Fisk. Parrot says it appears that the car had been in a crash. After Brown-Hart went missing in April, the patrol used a helicopter and divers to search for her. An autopsy performed Wednesday afternoon found that her injuries were consistent with a traffic crash and probable drowning.