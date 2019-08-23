Attorney General Schmitt Joins Coalition of Attorneys General, Private Companies in Fight against Illegal Robocalls

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has good news in the fight against illegal robocalls. Phone companies have agreed to adopt eight key principles to fight illegal robocalls. This agreement will not only protect phone users from illegal robocalls, but it will also make it easier for attorneys general to investigate and prosecute bad actors. The principles address the robocall problem in two main ways: prevention and enforcement. Going forward, phone companies will stay in close communication with the coalition of attorneys general to continue to optimize robocall protections as technology and scammer techniques change. Attorney General Schmitt recently joined the Federal Trade Commission for “Operation Call it Quits,” an effort to inform Missouri citizens about illegal robocalls and call spoofing. If you wish to add a number to the Attorney General’s No-Call List, you can do so at ago.mo.gov or by calling 1-866-BUZZOFF.