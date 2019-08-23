Cape police need your help finding an alleged violent criminal

The Cape Girardeau Police Department needs your help in finding 24-year old Santonio Omar Parker Jr of Cape Girardeau, in relation to a violent robbery that occurred during the late evening hours of Wednesday, August 21st outside of a residence in Cape Girardeau. Parker is currently wanted on an $100,000.00 cash only warrant for three counts of felony robbery, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of assault in the 2nd degree and one count of assault in the first degree. Parker was armed with a handgun during the incident. The public is instructed to avoid any contact with Parker and instead contact the Cape Girardeau police department at 335-6621 with any information.