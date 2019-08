Cape Girardeau Police Officers responded to a fatal motorcycle accident on South Kingshighway Wednesday evening. When they arrived, Officers discovered that a car was turning west from the southbound lanes of Kingshighway when it collided with a motorcycle that was travelling north in the northbound lanes. 50-year-old Nicholas Minor, of Millersville, was ejected from his motorcycle. Minor was transported by ambulance to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.