Friday, August 23rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

An elderly couple accused of lewd behavior in a park near their Connecticut home denied wrongdoing in a TSG interview, saying that they were caught up in a “morals sweep” targeting men engaging in public sex acts.

85-year-old Joyce Butler and 82-year-old Richard Butler were cited last week for breach of peace at a Fairfield park about four miles from their home in Bridgeport. After receiving complaints about inappropriate behavior in the park, police conducted a surveillance operation that netted the couple, who have been married for 60 years, and four men ranging in age from 62 to 75.

A police press release announcing the roundup does not specifically describe what the Butlers allegedly did at the park. But in an interview today, the couple vehemently denied engaging in lewd activity while parked in their Toyota. “We were just sitting there and we just got caught in what was going on,” said Joyce Butler. “And they were perfectly all wrong. There was nothing going on at all.”