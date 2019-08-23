Southeast MO Congressman says MO River needs the infrastructure that Mississippi River has to prevent bad flooding
Southeast Missouri Republican Congressman Jason Smith says the Missouri River needs the infrastructure that the Mississippi River has to prevent severe flooding. Smith’s district has more than 200 miles of the Mississippi River between Cape Girardeau and Cairo, which he says was at flood stage for 150 days this year, without activation of the levees…
That project was authorized by the flood control act of 1928 after devastating flooding the previous year.