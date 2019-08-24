Trading Post – August 24

Tama Superstar drum set – $1,200

Drum equipment

Road case – $120 – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

3 bedroom mobile home – County Road 427 near Blodget – $15,000 – ph #: 318-4000

————-

Garage Sale – 1718 Freemont – Cape

————-

Walnut desk

Portable Singer sewing machine – ph #: 332-8409

————-

Used brick – 15 cents

Kitchen cabinets

Rough cut lumber

Pasture land for rent – between Cape & Dutchtown – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

‘99 Harley Davidson Sportster – $2,400 – ph #: 573-450-5401

————-

Alvarez acoustic guitar – w/case – $285

Buying: Mandolin – ph #: 282-2268

————-

Mother-of-the-bride dress – size 14 – $75

Queen size iron headboard – $40 – ph #: 573-450-4166

————-

2 pair Levi shoes – size 10 – $30 both

House washing service – ph #: 382-3521

————-

24 ft. above-ground pool – w/deck – $350 – ph #: 579-6127

————-

Interior painting service – ph #: 573-275-6895

————-

‘06 Chevy Impala – parts only

Honda Rebel

Buying: 5-6 hp electric motor – ph #: 421-5385

————-

Alaskan Malamute female puppies – $300 each

Buying: Vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

Blood drive – St. Augustine school – Aug. 26th – 2:30-6:30pm

————-

Craftsman & John Deere riding mowers

Craftsman push mower – ph #: 334-1757

————-

Hoover vacuum sweeper – $25

Antique coffee table – $30

Bulletin boards – various sizes – ph #: 314-243-6197

————-

Firewood

Buying: young goats – ph #: 513-5505

————-

Buying: Queen size head and foot boards – ph #: 334-3604

————-

‘93 Chevy F-10 Blazer – $2,200

Bowflex extreme – $150 – ph #: 573-382-1711

————-

Gravely zero-turn mower – $3,000 – ph #: 573-576-6588

