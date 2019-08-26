Parson says next school year will give kids and families more time to spend at tourist attractions

A new school year is underway for many Missouri students. In hopes of boosting state tourism, Missouri K through 12 public schools must start next academic year a few days later. Governor Parson says the State Fair is one of the most educational experiences some kids will have, something he says you can’t learn in a classroom.

Under the measure, schools must wait to start classes at least 14 days before the first Monday in September. Many Missouri school administrators oppose the bill, citing scheduling impacts sports and mid-term exams.