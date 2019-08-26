Some requirements and details about MO’s new Fast Track workforce grant program

The state’s new financial aid program is up and running. Fast Track is designed to address Missouri’s workforce needs by covering the full cost of schooling for adults 25 or older pursuing a certificate, credential or bachelors in a high demand field. Department of Higher Education Deputy Commissioner Leroy Wade says the initial roll-out has a primary focus.

Some of the key requirements include a maximum household income of 80,000 dollar per year if filing taxes jointly or 40,000 dollars annually for a single income household. Those awarded a grant must work in Missouri for three calendar years or pay interest.