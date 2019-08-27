Cape Girardeau Homicide Investigation UPDATE

The Cape Girardeau/ Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated to investigate a homicide that happened late Saturday night on Jefferson Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to the area and discovered that two victims had been hit by gun fire. Both victims were taken to local hospitals, where 15-year-old Madison Robinson from Cape Girardeau died from her wounds. A 20-year-old male from Cape Girardeau was treated for nonlife threatening injuries. 29-year-old Isaiah M. Lane, of St. Louis, was the primary suspect in the homicide and shooting. Cape Girardeau police officers were able to apprehend Lane during a traffic stop on South Sprigg Street a few hours after the shooting. Lane is being held on an active warrant for first degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon by shooting at a home, and felon in possession of a firearm. Lane’s bond has been set at $1,000,000 cash only. The Major Case Squad remains active as they continue to investigate further leads in this crime.