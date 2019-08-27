Tuesday, August 27th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight was detained by Las Vegas police after he punched a pilot at the airport gate. Authorities said the man, who has not been identified publicly, hit the pilot at a McCarran International Airport gate after crew members decided the passenger was too intoxicated to board the flight.

Airport spokeswoman Christine Crews says the man struck the pilot twice after the pilot intervened in an argument between the man and crew members near Frontier Airlines gates.

Las Vegas Police Officer Alejandra Zambrano says the pilot refused medical attention and the 49-year-old man was issued a misdemeanor battery summons after the incident, which occurred a little before 2:00 p.m. last Wednesday. In a statement to Fox News, Frontier Airlines confirmed the incident and said the airline is working with Las Vegas police.