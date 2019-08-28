Parson: 1.2 million acres of MO farmland damaged by this year’s floods

A state work group held its first meeting yesterday to discuss ways to rebuild Missouri from this year’s flooding and lessen the impacts of such future events. At the meeting in Jefferson City, Governor Parson said Missouri farmland took a major hit this year.

Parson says the figure represents 23% of the intended corn acres and 9.6% of the intended soybean acres in Missouri. The group includes members from the Army Corp of Engineers, state and federal agriculture departments, state Emergency Management and several Missouri agriculture groups.