The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. 72-year-old Sharon K Oliver was last seen in a black 2018 Chevrolet Impala with Texas license plate KXY1253, on interstate 57 southbound to El Paso, Texas, yesterday evening. Oliver has a condition that places her in danger. She is 5’5 and 125 lbs. with black hair and green eyes. If you have any information contact the Illinois State Police at (618) 542-2171 or 911.