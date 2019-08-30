Authorities: Wrong-way driver causes accidents; body found

Authorities are looking for 41-year-old Myron Lee Tillman, who they believe caused several accidents and might be connected to a body found near an interstate in southeast Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said Tillman drove north in the southbound lanes of I-55 for more than 20 miles yesterday, causing several vehicles to run off the road. Police responding to the scene near Scott City found a man’s body along the interstate at mile marker 88. Investigators are trying to determine a connection between the deceased person and the wrong-way driver. The deceased was identified as 41-year-old Claude L. Nix, Jr. An eyewitness said Tillman abandoned his vehicle after a collision and fled on foot, reportedly shedding his clothes as he ran. Law enforcement officers are conducting a ground and air search of the area.