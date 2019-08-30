Blunt urges trade, hopes for China deal

Senator Blunt visited Southeast Missouri State University yesterday afternoon and said the US needs to look for more opportunities to sell products abroad. He wants the US to have more trade agreements with other countries. Blunt said the nation could benefit from one-on-one trade agreements with other nations. He also told reporters that Congress also needs to ratify a trade agreement with Canada, Mexico and United States. An agreement would help American farmers and businesses. Southeast Missouri farmers have been hit financially by the lingering trade war. While at SEMO, Blunt toured the Otto and Della Seabaugh Polytechnic Building where he received a firsthand look at the school’s unmanned aircraft program and viewed various drones, including a fixed-wing drone. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.