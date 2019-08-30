Drivers asked to use caution in 61 mile yard sale area

With Labor Day weekend comes the return of the 61 mile yard sale and the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging you to be cautious. Visitors and residents will be out in full force along Route 61 this weekend from Bloomsdale to Jackson for the yard sale. MoDOT officials say they will be doing their part to bring a safety message to the forefront. Message boards will be in place along the route to alert you of the unusual traffic patterns and promote safe driving.