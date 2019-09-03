SEMO District Fair Traffic Arrangements

The Cape Girardeau Police Department will be implementing special traffic arrangements for the 2019 SEMO District Fair to assure the smooth and safe flow of motor vehicles entering and exiting the Arena Park area. “No Parking” signs will be placed around Arena Park on Friday to restrict parking that will be enforced starting Saturday at 6:00 a.m. Any vehicles parked in a “No Parking” or “Restricted Parking” area will be towed, and a traffic ticket may be issued. “No Parking” signs will also be placed in Capaha Park, North West End Blvd., and Perry Ave. to restrict parking for the SEMO District Fair Parade on Saturday. The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. Capaha Park will be closed starting at 6:00 a.m. and only vehicles used in the parade will be allowed inside the park. Parade participants can be dropped off at the intersection of West End Blvd. and Normal Street at the park entrance. Parade entries must enter Capaha Park from Broadway and Perry. No southbound traffic will be allowed at Perry and Dunklin. If you drive around barricades may be ticketed. West End Blvd. will be closed between Broadway and Normal Streets at 7:00 a.m. to allow the parade to form. Broadway west of West End Blvd., and Kingshighway between Broadway and Cape Rock Drive, and Kingshighway from Hopper to Kiwanis will be closed during the parade.