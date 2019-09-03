Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man is accused of yelling at a woman and threatening her with a chainsaw. According to authorities, the attack happened last Monday night in Gainesville. 36-year-old Dustin Waters reportedly went up to the woman, who was with some friends at a home.

Waters started fighting with the woman, who then locked herself in a friend’s car. According to an arrest report, he slammed the hood of the car and cranked a chainsaw.

Waters then ran the chainsaw along the front bumper and passenger window of the car. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, property damage and resisting an officer. Luckily, the woman didn’t get hurt.

