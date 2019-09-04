Closure for reconstruction of KY 473 intersection with Mosstown Road in southeastern Ballard County

The contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet closed the intersection of KY 473/Gage Road and Mosstown Road (CR 1127) north of the Gage community in southeastern Ballard County on Monday. This closure at KY 473/Gage Road mile point 1.7 is to allow the intersection with Mosstown Road (CR 1127) to be reconfigured from a Y intersection to a T intersection to improve safety and traffic flow. Due to the grade and drain work required for the project, this closure of both KY 473/Gage Road and Mosstown Road at the intersection is expected to remain in place for about 3 months. The Buchanan Road intersection just to the east of the KY 473/Gage Road intersection with Mosstown Road will remain open and provides an alternate route. KY 473/Gage Road and Mosstown Road will both be closed at this worksite. This closure is expected to be in place until about December 1, 2019. Timely traffic advisories and alerts are available for Kentucky’s 12 westernmost counties at www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.