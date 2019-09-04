Dead man may have jumped from wrong-way pickup

A Jackson, Tennessee, man who was found dead on the shoulder of Interstate 55 in Scott County on Thursday may have jumped from a pickup traveling north in the highway’s southbound lanes. The body of 42-year-old Claude Nix was found on the inside shoulder of the interstate near mile marker 88. Scott County Coroner Scott Amick says Nix suffered skull fractures and a broken neck. The driver of the pickup, 41-year-old Myron Lee Tillman was arrested early Friday morning after involving police in a 23-mile chase Thursday afternoon in his underwear, traveling the wrong way on Interstate 55. Tillman told officers Nix had jumped out of the truck, but the Missouri State Highway Patrol is still investigating the case to determine the chain of events leading to Nix’s death. As of yesterday, Tillman had not been charged in connection with Nix’s death. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.